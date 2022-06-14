ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Black Author’s Expo returning to inspire future leaders

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Black Author’s Expo is returning to the metro this month to promote the power gained through reading and inspire future leaders.

The annual event, now going into its second year, will be held 12-6 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the Champion Event Center, 803 S. Meridian Ave.

The Annual Black Author’s Expo’s mission is to “eradicate poverty through literacy, with an emphasis on reading comprehension, creative writing skills and community engagement,” a Belle Publishing LLC letter states.

This year’s event, themed ‘Today’s Young Readers are Tomorrow’s Future Leader,’ will highlight child authors, illustrators and publishers from throughout the country while hosting, showcasing and recognizing adult authors as well.

The expo was first held in February 2020, hosting 21 authors from four different states with more than 250 people in attendance.

Admission to the event is free but tickets for special expo features are as follows:

Author Networking Brunch $25.00
Premium Author Package $150.00
VIP with T-Shirt, Lunch $50.00
Author Vendor Fee $75.00
Business Vendor $100.00

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketstorm.com .

