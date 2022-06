According to Daniel Goleman, author of the groundbreaking book Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More than IQ, self-awareness is the keystone of emotional intelligence. That’s because before we are able to make changes in ourselves, we need to know where we are in the present time. In order to manage our emotions in a manner that benefits us, we need to first have a solid grasp of why we feel the way we do and how that determines the decisions we make and actions we take.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO