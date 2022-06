WOODLAND – A Woodland family celebrates their late sister by dedicating a new Little Free Library in her honor. In a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sheila P. Moses and PETA representatives joined the family of Margaret Burgwyn to unveil the new Little Free Library dedicated to her. It is the tenth location in Moses’ Northampton County Little Free Library Project. It is also the third little library that PETA has donated.

