WINDSOR – Bertie County’s proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 has been slightly adjusted upward. During last week’s required public hearing on the new budget, County Manager Juan Vaughan II said his original budget, presented last month to the commissioners and the public, has increased by $12,000. He said that additional money was needed to retain the services of a consultant assisting with the Tall Glass of Water project (the county’s ongoing effort to improve property it purchased several years ago on the Chowan River).

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO