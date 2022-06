A 27-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to attempted murder for allegedly driving recklessly in Palm Springs. Juaquin Mercer Moraga of Palm Springs was charged with five felony counts for attempted murder, two for vandalism, one for assault on a person causing great bodily harm and a misdemeanor count for driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. He pleaded not guilty to all of them on Friday.

