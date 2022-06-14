ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

KS prosecutor won't 'aggressively' pursue Delta-8 THC users

By Sam Hartle
 3 days ago
Douglas County, Kansas, District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Tuesday she has instructed her office not to “aggressively” prosecute end users consuming Delta-8 THC products.

“This is a matter of prosecutorial discretion based upon effective allocation of resources and prevailing community interests,” Valdez said in Tuesday’s announcement.

While her office won’t be aggressive in prosecution of end users, Valdez says her office will prosecute distribution and sale of Delta-8 in Douglas County. That effort will include a notice to businesses that Valdez says are possibly selling or distributing Delta-8.

The prosecution of Delta-8 distributors in Douglas County is similar to efforts announced earlier this year in Johnson County.

In February , Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe started to notify and crack down on businesses distributing Delta-8 THC products.

In their announcements, both Howe and Valdez encouraged the Kansas Legislature to “revisit the legal status of Delta-8.” Valdez said her office would revisit the issue if legislators provided greater clarity.

The Food and Drug Administration describes Delta-8 as one of 100 cannabinoids produced by the cannabis plant, though it’s typically not found in significant quantities in the plant.

KMBC.com

Kansas Highway Patrol to crack down on expired license plates

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In a car crackdown, the Kansas Highway Patrol says they're looking for expired tags. The cost of failing to register your car may start adding up in the state of Kansas. The move follows an announcement from the Missouri Highway Patrol that they would be...
KANSAS STATE
