South Bend Common Council passes gun reform resolution

SACRAMENTO — California would be the first state to require gun owners to buy liability insurance to cover the negligent or accidental use of their firearms, if lawmakers approve a measure from a Bay Area lawmaker announced Thursday."Guns kill more people than cars. Yet gun owners are not required to carry liability insurance like car owners must," Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley said in a statement.She said the costs of gun violence shouldn't be borne by taxpayers, survivors, families, employers and communities: "It's time for gun owners to shoulder their fair share."The state of New York is considering a...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO