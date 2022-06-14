ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend Common Council passes gun reform resolution

By Dante Stanton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A resolution has been passed by the South Bend Common Council that calls for common sense gun reform in Indiana and across the nation. The resolution pushes...

Jimmi Zee
3d ago

Yeah because gun laws have worked so well for Chicago. Let the law abiding citizens arm themselves. The criminals don't care what the laws say.

truth detector
3d ago

Typical band aid solution..... admit the problem started when govt became daddy to children .Not that hard to figure out.

Raymond Lynn
2d ago

the constitution calls for every American to defend it from not only foreign but DOMESTIC ENEMYS. THIS IS THE REASON UT SAYS MUST BE AS WELL ARMED AS OUR GOVERNMENT. ITS TIME FOR AMERICANS TO TAKE VACK OUR NATION LIKE REAL MEN AND WOMEN OR SURRENDER HER TO EVIL

