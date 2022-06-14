'Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl' release now set for 2023
GSC Game World hopes to release Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl next year. The studio shared the updated release window in a trailer it premiered Tuesday during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended livestream. GSC had previously planned to release the game by the end of this...
When it comes to parodying superhero franchises, the Prime Video TV series The Boys doesn’t hold back any punches. Now, the monster movie Morbius has hilariously become its latest victim. Taking to social media, The Boys’ official Vought International Twitter account, brutally teased Sony for its failed attempt to re-release Morbius to the general public.
During a Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary celebration, alongside announcements of a Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core remake and news that Remake Intergrade will launch on Steam later this month, we got our first tiny glimpse of the next part of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It’ll be called Rebirth, and...
Is adding a useful feature to the Xbox PC app that should help save you some time if it turns out your setup won't be able to run a particular game. The company the game performance indicator in December and it's rolling out the tool now. "The app compares the...
Upcoming multiplayer shooter Overwatch 2 has a second closed beta coming later this month, with sign-ups beginning soon. The announcement comes via the official Overwatch Twitter account (as reported by Eurogamer), which notes that the beta will begin on June 28, with the trial including a new map and a new hero, Junker Queen.
Disney Pixar's latest offering, Lightyear is causing quite the controversy ahead of its worldwide theatrical release this week. The Toy Story spinoff film, which serves as the origin story of Buzz Lightyear has officially been banned in several countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia for reasons you already might have guessed.
Overwatch 2 will get rid of one of the first game's most infamous elements. Blizzard has confirmed at a reveal event that that the new team-based shooter won't have loot boxes when it premieres October 4th. Instead, you'll get the items you want through either a Battle Pass or a "consistently updated" in-game store. You won't have to roll the dice wondering if you'll get a special character skin or emote.
In 2019, Epic made the online services developed for Fortnite freely available to any game developer who wanted to use them. The software development kit included systems for friends lists, matchmaking, lobbies, leaderboards, stat-tracking, and cross-platform multiplayer. Recently, it brought crossplay between PC and PlayStation to Fall Guys in all its playlists. And now, Epic Online Services lets developers enable crossplay between Epic and Steam.
Some of the biggest names in tech have signed up for the European Union's escalating war against disinformation. The EU has published a tougher Code of Practice on Disinformation with commitments from 34 companies and organizations, including Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, Twitch and Twitter. The stronger guidelines are meant to both refine the existing code while expanding it to deal with lessons learned in recent years, including from the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Has added a long-awaited feature to its store: user ratings. The company that only those who have played a game for at least two hours will be able to rate it on a five-star scale. Not everyone will be able to rate a game either. Epic will randomly offer players the chance to score a game after they finish a play session. The company believes this approach will prevent and make sure ratings are from people who are actually playing the games.
Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta executives have made it clear for some time that competing with TikTok is their top priority. Now, we have additional details about how they plan to completely overhaul the Facebook app to accomplish that. The social network is working on a major redesign of Facebook’s...
Are you more interested in playing the original Pokémon Snap than the modern version? You won't have to pull your Nintendo 64 out of the closet to do it. Nintendo is releasing the N64 game on June 24th for gamers subscribed to Switch Online with the Expansion Pack. It's still the on-rails (sometimes literally) creature photo safari you remember, complete with tossing fruit to either attract or stun Pokémon in the name of a perfect snapshot.
Just a few days after revealing Overwatch 2’s newest hero, the long-awaited Junker Queen, Blizzard Entertainment rolled out a new animated short for the character — the first in more than three years. (The last was the Ashe, Cassidy, and Echo-starring “Reunion” short from November 2018.)
Snap has started testing a paid subscription tier for Snapchat that will give users early access to new features, a company spokesperson has confirmed to The Verge. "We're doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We're excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community," the spokesperson said. While they barely revealed anything about the service, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has found some hidden information in the app that gives us an idea of what Snapchat Plus could offer.
Blizzard outlined its plans for Overwatch 2’s transition from a paid, premium game to a free-to-play game during a livestream on Thursday, confirming that the sequel won’t have randomized loot boxes as the original Overwatch did. Instead, Overwatch 2 will feature a seasonal model, supported by battle passes and an in-game store, through which players can purchase cosmetic items outright with real-world money.
This week, Devindra and Cherlynn dig into the story around Google engineer Blake Lemoine’s and his belief that the company’s is alive. What does it mean for AI (or anything else) to have consciousness? Do people understand AI, and what other areas of concern should we as a society consider as machines become more sophisticated and human-like? Then, we recap some of the biggest gaming news this week, as well as some wacky gadget announcements.
Total War: Warhammer 3 developer Creative Assembly has gone into detail on what fans can expect from the upcoming Immortal Empires update, which will merge each map from the Total War: Warhammer series into one playable campaign. In a blog shared yesterday (June 14), Creative Assembly has shared that it...
The director of a recent Netflix sleeper hit has expressed surprise over the film’s success.Earlier this month, action thriller Interceptor topped the streaming service’s charts in several countries, including the UK.The film achieved the feat despite receiving a flurry of bad reviews. Additionally, many Netflix users concluded that it was one of the streaming service’s “worst” original films to date.Days after release, it was surpassed by a new Adam Sandler film, which has broken an impressive record on Rotten Tomatoes.“It’s blown me away,” director Matthew Reilly said of the film’s success to Variety. “I was hoping to sneak into the top 10 on Netflix, but coming in at No 1 everywhere?”He continued: “I don’t think anybody was expecting it to take the world by storm. I’m just as confused as everybody else.”Interceptor follows an Army captain (played by Elsa Pataky) as she attempts to avert a missile attack on the US.Luke Bracey, Colin Friels and Rhys Muldoon also appear in the film – as does an A-list Marvel star in an unexpected cameo.Reilly co-wrote the film, which is his directorial debut, with Pirates of the Caribbean and Obi-Wan Kenobi screenwriter Stuart Beattie.Interceptor is available to stream on Netflix.
Uncharted will make its streaming debut on Netflix on July 15. According to What's On Netflix, the film adaptation of the popular series will debut in the United Stated first, with other regions to follow. The release is part of a deal that will also see the heavily-memed Morbius and...
