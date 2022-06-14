ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Germany THRASH Italy 5-2 with Timo Werner scoring twice in two minutes as Hansi Flick's side pick up first win of Nations League campaign to move above Azzurri into second in England's group

Germany demolished Italy 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick.

In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller had put them in the driving seat.

Teenager Wilfried Gnonto pulled one back in the 78th and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second for the visitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfj4H_0gAj0gu500
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich fired Germany into the lead in the 10th minute against Italy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTcIw_0gAj0gu500
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Spinazzola could not stop Kimmich scoring the opener

This was Germany's first Nations League win in four matches, having drawn all three of their opening games in the tournament.

Flick is now unbeaten in 13 matches since taking over last year.

Germany, looking to peak at the year-ending World Cup in Qatar following a first round exit in 2018, are now on six points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LK5AG_0gAj0gu500
Ilkay Gundogan doubled the advantage from the spot in added time at the end of the first half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAzvi_0gAj0gu500
Thomas Muller made it three shortly after half-time and celebrated with his club team-mate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8gZU_0gAj0gu500
Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored two goals in two minutes to hand Germany a five goal lead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ib8lz_0gAj0gu500
Germany climbed to second spot with six points in Group A3, one point behind Hungary in first
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJQG5_0gAj0gu500
The 5-2 victory was Germany's first win of the tournament so far having drawn their last three

Comments / 0

