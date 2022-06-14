'It gave me overwhelming peace': Love Island's Malin Andersson takes new baby Xaya to visit her late daughter Consy's grave

Malin Andersson took her baby Xaya to the grave of her late daughter Consy on Tuesday, with the former Love Island star describing the trip as 'a very bittersweet moment'.

The television personality, 29, welcomed daughter Xaya at the end of January with her boyfriend Jared.

In 2019 Consy died at just four weeks old after being born seven weeks premature, and Malin took Xaya to meet her older sister for the first time at her grave, sharing a picture of the moment and a heartfelt caption on Instagram.

Special moment: Malin Andersson, 29, took her baby Xaya to the grave of her late daughter Consy on Tuesday

Bittersweet: In 2019 Consy died at just four weeks old after being born seven weeks premature, and Malin took Xaya to meet her older sister for the first time at her grave

She wrote: 'Today I took Xaya to meet her older sister.

'It was a very bittersweet moment as it was a heartwarming feeling taking Xaya somewhere so special and close to my heart, however also very difficult as her older sister is no longer here to guide her and be with her.

'The funny thing is, Xaya smiled and laughed. She giggled as I leant down next to Consy’s grave and that gave me some crazy amount of overwhelming peace. Almost like she could feel her.

New parents: The television personality welcomed daughter Xaya at the end of January with her boyfriend Jared

'I’ll never hide away from talking about Consy to Xaya, as I want to keep her memory alive - but also normalising that children do die, and it’s okay to talk about it.

'I saw a quote today. “Grief is like the ocean. it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm and sometimes it’s overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.”

'And that’s what I’ll keep doing. I’ll keep swimming.'

Heartfelt: In 2019 Consy died at just four weeks old after being born seven weeks premature (pictured baby Consy)

Malin welcomed Xaya on her due date in January, three years after the tragic death of her daughter Consy.

Malin revealed Xaya was born via emergency c-section and described it as a 'bittersweet experience' as surgeons used the same scar from when she gave birth to her late daughter Consy.

She explained: 'I ended up having an emergency c-section with her, they took her out of the same scar Consy came from.. that was a bittersweet experience for me which I needed to take in after.

Adorable: The former Love Island star gave birth to her daughter Xaya at the end of January with her boyfriend Jared

'I can’t even describe the amount of love she has given us, and how it feels to be a mum again - but to a healthy baby. I look at her and I have to pinch myself..

'She’s the spit of her dad, and is covered in black thick hair (I’m jealous.)

'Thank-you for all of your messages, it’s been overwhelming - you guys have really followed my journey and I’m in awe of all of your support.

'We are sending you all so much love,' she signed off.

Malin went public with her new romance back in June last year, but rarely shares updates on her love life on her social media platforms.

In August the reality personality announced that she was expecting a baby with her new beau, who was a close friend for years before their romance began.

The news came shortly after she also revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last year.

Malin announced her news by posting a sweet black and white image of herself and Jared cradling her pregnant stomach, alongside the caption: 'My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine.'

A few months later, Malin threw a gender reveal party at her home where she shared the news that she was having a baby girl.