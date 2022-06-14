North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.

Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.

"I always say I'm going to win a million dollars," Bryant said. "I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon."

Bryant selected a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the CitiStop on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville. He took the ticket home and scratched it off with his wife later in the evening.

The player said he was shocked to see the $1 million top prize.

"I ran around the house screaming like a little girl," Bryant said. "I thought I was hallucinating and said, 'I'm tripping!'"

Bryant said the money will go toward paying off his wife's car and covering his son's athletic expenses during the next school year.