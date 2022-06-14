ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impress dad with Batch Lady’s Mars Bar Rocky Road recipe for Father’s Day

By Suzanne Mulholland
 3 days ago

IF I’m going to get everything out and bake, I love making a few different tray bakes or cakes that can be stored away in the freezer for whenever you fancy something sweet, or if you’ve got friends over for a cuppa and a bit of a catch-up.

This week we have Millionaire’s Shortbread and Mars Bar Rocky Road – both delicious and amazingly easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ai0X8_0gAizdBh00
Mars Bar Rocky Road is super easy to make Credit: Shutterstock

They are great recipes to make with the kids if you are looking for some treats for Father’s Day.

But ensure you store your batch-baking in airtight containers. If the tub is not sealed well, you could spoil your treats with freezer burn. Happy baking.

Mars Bar Rocky Road (makes 12 slices)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Setting time: 2 hours

YOU NEED:

125g butter

200g dark chocolate

3tbsp golden syrup

285g shortbread biscuits

90g mini marshmallows

3 regular Mars Bars

METHOD: Line and then grease a 20cm square tin with some greaseproof paper.

Add the butter, chocolate and golden syrup to a pan and melt on a low heat.

Meanwhile, bash the shortbread biscuits in a large freezer bag until you have some crumbly bits and some slightly larger pieces of biscuit.

Once the chocolate and butter have melted, remove from the heat and wait for about 5 minutes before then adding in the crushed biscuits, marshmallows and chopped Mars Bars.

Mix well and then pour into the prepared tin. Place in the fridge and leave to set for 2 hours.

Ready to freeze: Once the tray bake is set, take it out of the fridge and cut into slices. Pop it in a freezer bag then store in freezer.

Remove slices from the freezer when you fancy something sweet. Allow them to defrost for around 30 minutes at room temperature before you tuck in.

  • Follow The Batch Lady on Instagram and Facebook @thebatchlady.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSBl6_0gAizdBh00
Treat your dad to a delicious treat on Father's Day with Batch Lady's recipe Credit: Ryan Ball

