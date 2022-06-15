ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM’s Upcoming Wuling Xing Chi Fully Revealed In Leaked Images

By Deivis Centeno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2021, GM Authority reported on the future Wuling crossover having been leaked via patent images that revealed its entire exterior design. After learning its official name earlier this year, the upcoming Wuling Xing Chi has just been fully revealed in a new leak in China. Once again,...

GM’s 2023 Wuling Jia Chen Officially Launches In China

Two months after the Chinese joint venture between General Motors, SAIC Motor Corp, and Guangxi Automobile Group began production of the all-new MPV, SAIC-GM-Wuling officially launched the 2023 Wuling Jia Chen in the Chinese market. The 2023 Wuling Jia Chen MPV was presented during a special event on June 15th,...
Cadillac CT5 And CT4 Will Add New 1.5T Engine In China

In August 2021, GM debuted a new 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine in China, with a modular design and various power outputs, as the latest member of the eighth generation of Ecotec engines. A new leak has just revealed that the Cadillac CT5 and Cadillac CT4 will soon add a variant of this new engine in the Asian country.
Singer Turbo Study, Nio ES7, Ferrari's future: Car News Headlines

Singer Vehicle Design's latest project car is a Porsche 930-inspired creation called the Turbo Study. The California company has now revealed a version of the Turbo Study with an added sports focus, and yes that means more power. Nio, often billed as China's Tesla, is rapidly expanding its lineup. The...
Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
Abandoned History: Ford’s Cruise-O-Matic and the C Family of Automatic Transmissions (Part III)

We pick up our Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission coverage again today, as Ford’s first mass-produced gearbox found its stride in the Fifties. As consumers turned toward automatic transmissions in their two- and four-door domestic iron, they also turned toward more powerful V8 engines and big chrome bumpers and tail fins. Detroit’s manufacturers had to respond, and Ford’s answer was a second-generation Ford-O-Matic, the FX and MX. Both transmissions were marketed under the new Cruise-O-Matic moniker, while a new generation two-speed auto became the bargain basement Ford-O-Matic.
Land Rover Defender 130 Seats Eight, Priced under $70,000

The newly revealed eight-seat, three-row Defender is 13.4 inches longer than the next smallest member of the Defender family, the 110. Power will come from a choice of two 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines. The longer Defender will start at $69,350. We've known that a three-row version of the Land Rover...
Cadillac Escalade Beats Rivals In Luxury SUV Comparison Test

The Cadillac Escalade beat some of its key full-size luxury SUV segment competitors in a recent comparison test conducted by Car and Driver. The publication pitted the Cadillac Escalade up against three of its direct rivals for its recent June 2022 magazine issue, including the Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX600 and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. There’s no point in beating around the bush; the Escalade trounced its rivals in this head-to-head comparison, with Car and Driver editors praising the full-size SUV’s “chassis tuning magic,” that made it feel “1,000 lbs lighter,” than the Navigator and certified it as the best handling vehicle in the group. They also offered praise for the hands-free Super Cruise system, saying it felt years ahead of any other comparable system, and were left impressed by the curved OLED display screen and augmented reality navigation system.
Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In June 2022

For well over a year now, Cadillac Escalade discount offers are still non-existent as of June 2022. However, local market leases continue to be available on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade. See a couple of examples below. Cadillac Escalade Incentives. Cadillac Escalade lease examples in June 2022 are as follows:. Lease...
GM And Lockheed Martin Mulling Commercial Space Market

GM and Lockheed Martin plan to market their next-generation lunar vehicles to commercial space agencies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, according to a new report from CNBC. The two companies hosted a joint event at the automaker’s sprawling test center in Milford, Michigan last week, where they divulged plans to market their future range of lunar vehicles to private space agencies. GM and Lockheed Martin are currently developing the lunar vehicles in the hope of winning a NASA bid for its upcoming Artemis manned moon mission, but Derek Hodgins, Lockheed Martin’s director of product strategy, said the two companies have seen “tremendous” interest in the vehicles from various entities around the world.
GM Files Patent For Cargo Fitment Management System

GM has filed a patent application for a method that could measure the dimensions of an object and determine if it would fit in the cargo area of a certain model of vehicle. This GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,361,559 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on June 14th, 2022. It’s titled “system and method cargo management in a motor vehicle,” and lists Michigan-based engineers Robert C. Jablonski, Ki Hyun Ahn, Joseph F. Szczerba and Spender W. Chamberlain as the inventors.
Few Chevy Silverado EV Reservation Holders Intend To Buy, Study Says

Only about 20 percent of current reservation holders for the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV intend to actually purchase the vehicle once it goes on sale, according to a recent study conducted by market research firm Recurrent Auto. Recurrent recently surveyed roughly 200 EV shoppers, asking them which EVs they have...
Yellow Car Color Has The Least Depreciation, Study Says

The vehicle buying process is rife with complications, with customers forced to consider myriad factors to reduce potential vehicle depreciation. However, one factor that customers may not always consider is car color, which, according to one recent study, can in fact have a profound impact on depreciation. According to a...
Four "Secret" BMW M CSL Prototypes That Almost Happened Revealed

With a history of 50 years, BMW M has proven its worth as the high-performance division of the German automaker with the introduction of M cars. But with several decades under BMW M's belt, there were only three CSL models that made the cut: the 3.0 CSL from 1973 (shortly after BMW M's birth), the E46 M3 CSL from 2003, and the recently unveiled M4 CSL.
GM Vehicle Demand Remains High, Says Company CFO

Consumer demand for new GM vehicles remains high despite a number of opposing influences, according to GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson. According to a recent report from Reuters, Jacobson recently told investors at a conference sponsored by Deutsche Bank that GM has yet to see signs of weakening demand, despite rising interest rates, record high gas prices, and inflation. Available new-vehicle inventory for unsold cars and trucks remains low, while new vehicle prices are high. Jacobson also indicated that GM managed to offset a $5 billion increase in supply chain costs by raising prices and reducing expenses, while underlining GM’s goal of increasing vehicle production by 25 to 30 percent in 2022 as compared to 2021.
