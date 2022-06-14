ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

OHSAA announces '23 basketball divisions

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
SCIOTO COUNTY — For the Valley High School girls and boys basketball programs, along with South Webster’s girls both for basketball and volleyball, the Indians and Lady Jeeps just have to be their best REO Speedwagon.

And that, of course, is to roll with the changes.

That’s because, on Tuesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming winter sports (2022-23 academic year) — which for Scioto County are solely swimming and basketball.

The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week, as fall sports including football divisional breakdowns were announced on Monday — while the spring sports will be announced in September.

Right off the top, the Valley Indians —both boys and girls —are changing divisions, due to their EMIS number for the boys and their competitive balance number for the girls.

The Education Management Information System (EMIS) is a statewide data collection system for Ohio’s primary and secondary education, including demographic information, attendance, course information, financial data, and test results.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Among the OHSAA’s winter sports, only basketball utilizes competitive balance data, therefore it is reconfigured every season.

Sports that do not utilize competitive balance data are reconfigured every two years.

The Valley boys — which were the Division IV Southeast District champions last season after runner-up honors two years ago — are jumping up to Division III for the 2023 tournament, thanks to their EMIS number and adjusted boys basketball enrollment figure of 126.

The Lady Indians, on the other hand, drop down from Division III to Division IV —but because of their 2021 competitive balance number (3), which gives them a girls basketball adjusted enrollment of 112.

Valley is one of exactly six schools with that 112 enrollment number —which ties it for the largest girls Division IV program in the entire state.

South Webster’s girls, which were a Division III program for one recent season, are returning to that division from IV —for both basketball and volleyball.

In volleyball, the Jeeps jumped with an adjusted enrollment of 129 — given a 2021 EMIS number of 113 and a 2021 CB number of 16.

For basketball, the Lady Jeeps join the likes of six Southern Ohio Conference Division II sisterhood for tournament play —with an EMIS of 113 (2021 figure) and a CB of eight (2021 figure), for an adjusted enrollment of 121.

But, the Jeeps won’t be facing Fairland for the tournament — as last season’s Division III Region 11 runner-up is now in Division II.

The Lady Dragons, also the reigning Ohio Valley Conference champions, drew an adjusted basketball enrollment of 205 —as eight was their 2021 competitive balance number.

Both South Webster programs, and for Fairland also, they move up a division due to those EMIS figures.

Ironton’s boys are also up a division from III to II —due to an adjusted basketball enrollment of 200, but because largely of their sizable CB number of 23.

A much lower competitive balance number would have kept Ironton in Division III, as the lowest end of the (2022-23) Division II teams shows an enrollment of 195.

For football, with an enrollment of 201, Ironton is THE largest Division V program — thanks to a 2021 competitive balance number that is indeed 24.

For the other Scioto County schools, Portsmouth (III), West (III), Minford (III), Northwest (III), Wheelersburg (III), Clay (IV), East (IV), Notre Dame IV), New Boston (IV) and Green (IV) all remain the same for both boys and girls —as does South Webster’s boys in Division IV.

For boys, 40 schools moved up a division due to their EMIS numbers, while 27 moved down.

The number of schools moving up or down a division due to competitive balance basically was the same —19 total moving down, and 17 going up.

Those differences on the girls side were even more minuscule —with 48 dropping divisions due to EMIS, and 43 going up one.

For competitive balance numbers, 15 moved up and 14 dropped down.

Divisional breakdowns for those fall sports that utilize competitive balance data — which include soccer, volleyball and football — are reconfigured every year, while non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers.

The 2022-23 girls basketball divisions are posted at https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/girlsbasketball.

The 2022-23 boys basketball divisions are posted at https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/boysbasketball.

While no Scioto schools saw changes for girls soccer, West’s boys did drop down to Division III —while Wheelersburg, with an adjusted boys soccer enrollment of 186, is now one of the three largest Division III programs.

The Pirates had a 2021 EMIS of 176 and a 2021 CB of 10, as their 186 matches that of both Wooster Triway and Norwayne with the most.

* * *

Information from the Ohio High School Athletic Association was used in this story.

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Portsmouth Daily Times

Post 23 Jrs. hold off Post 142

WAVERLY — The Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors team came away winners in a wild one on Wednesday — defeating the Waverly Post 142 Junior team 13-12 in eight innings. With Post 23 leading 9-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Post 142 out-scored Post 23 8-2 in the final one-and-a-half innings to force extras.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

16 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

16 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictiments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 16 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth remembers community icon Jeremy Burnside

PORTSMOUTH – The Southern Ohio community lost one of its biggest advocates this week with the passing of local attorney and entrepreneur Jeremy Burnside. Burnside, born June 28, 1978, was a graduate of Charleston University. He later received his law degree from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, West Virginia. He moved to Portsmouth in 2009 to start his firm, Burnside Law.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
