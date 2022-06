RADAR CHECK: There is very little on radar at midafternoon, but isolated showers and storms will likely form across Alabama over the next few hours. The best chance of a thunderstorm is south of a line from U.S. 82 (Tuscaloosa to Montgomery to Eufaula), where the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms. Like Wednesday, hail and strong winds are the main concern, but the storms shouldn’t be as numerous. Otherwise, today is another very hot June day with temperatures in the 90s statewide.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO