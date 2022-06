BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a little help from his fully recovered friends, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will perform in Baltimore this September after having to postpone shows when two members tested positive for COVID-19. Starr and company were set to play two nights at the The Lyric days after fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney headlined Oriole Park at Camden Yards, but the band delayed all upcoming shows to September after two members contracted the virus. The group was going to press on after learning Edgar Winter had the virus in the middle of a three-show run at at New...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO