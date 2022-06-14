ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

VIDEO: 2-month-old emu runs again thanks to NC animal sanctuary

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

A 2-month-old emu named Lemu is back on its feet thanks to an animal sanctuary in North Carolina.

Lemu was found in Wisconsin, where he was found in a tote bag with a slipped tendon and was half the size of his siblings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcFA0_0gAixQjY00

That's when Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary in Franklin stepped in. They put out a plea to help get Lemu from Wisconsin to North Carolina so he could start his rehabilitation.

The sanctuary already had seven goats who use wheelchairs, so the team decided Lemu would get one as well and were able to do so from "Walkin' Pets."

Once Lemu got his new wheels he didn't walk, he ran!

"The wheels help stimulate him and prevent him from getting depressed," Rhonda Farrell said.

Lemu is the first of his kind to get the new wheels and those with the sanctuary hope it will open doors for more animals like him to find some newfound freedom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ol5c_0gAixQjY00

If you would like to donate to Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary, click here.

Comments / 0

