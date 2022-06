Once again, Kelsey Nicole has stepped forward to defend herself against rumors. The former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the many factors at the center of the July 2020 shooting involving the rapper and Tory Lanez. As the second anniversary of the incident nears, Megan sat down with Rolling Stone to detail the events, including what she alleged happened following the shooting. Megan has openly accused Lanez, her former friend, of shooting her in the foot during an argument or altercation, and Kelsey was said to have been at the scene, as well.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO