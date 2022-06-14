ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

VSP: Saturday crash kills 15-year-old

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a car crash left a teenager dead this weekend.

According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), officers were called to the scene of a crash around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County

When they arrived at a property in the 300 block of Flatwoods Road, investigators found that a Geo Tracker had been driving down a gravel driveway before it ran off the road and flipped over an embankment.

The release said that the driver, a 15-year-old male from Clintwood, died at the scene.

Since the crash occurred on private property rather than a public road, the VSP release said no crash report will be completed on the incident.

