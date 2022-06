A 16-acre compound in Palm Beach County is poised to become not only the priciest home ever sold in Florida, but one of the most expensive in U.S. history. Jim Clark, a Silicon Valley billionaire who co-founded Netscape with Marc Andreessen in 1994, is nearing a sale of his oceanfront estate in Manalapan for around $175 million, he told the Wall Street Journal. The off-market deal is expected to close this week, Clark said, declining to identify the buyer.

