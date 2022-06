At +215, the Baltimore Orioles are the biggest underdogs on Thursday’s MLB schedule as of right now. And for good reason. The O's are dead last in the AL East, taking just one series win in their last six tries. They put up a fight in a 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but the best they can hope for is a series split this afternoon.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO