Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO