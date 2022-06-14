ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Chinook salmon seasons to start June 18

By Kelsie Rose
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved the summer Chinook salmon seasons for the South Fork Salmon River, Upper Salmon Rivers and the Lochsa River. The seasons will start Saturday, June 18 and will remain open seven days a week until harvest goals...

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Mild weather in southern Idaho this weekend

Low-pressure has rolled over the region dropping temperatures to the 70s this weekend. Expect continued cloud cover through the next couple of days with sun popping out in the mornings. Through the weekend precipitation becomes more likely in the central mountains - especially on Sunday. Not much of this is...
ENVIRONMENT
kmvt

Governor Little signs disaster declaration for two Idaho counties

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding. Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Summer-like temperatures hit Idaho today!

NAMPA, Idaho — Temperatures increase nearly 20-degrees from yesterday, Highs in the valley will average anywhere from 85-90 degrees. Across Eastern Oregon it will only be 5-10 degrees warmer as cooler air associated with an incoming low-pressure system. Temperatures cool down tomorrow through Sunday as a result of the...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Search for Everette Jackson continues on the Payette River, river flows still dangerous

EMMETT, Idaho — The search for Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old rafter who went missing on the Payette River, continues, the Gem County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Jackson was last seen near the Gem County Island Sports Complex at 4 p.m. June 11. Officials are searching the river from 8 a.m. until dusk but "search efforts have been extremely dangerous" due to high river flows, according to an updated news release from GCSO.
GEM COUNTY, ID
minicassia.com

F&G responds to sheep 'pile up' caused by wolves

F&G requested Wildlife Services to remove the wolves, which was unsuccessful. Idaho Fish and Game and Wildlife Services investigated and responded to a report of two wolves responsible for a “pile-up” that killed 143 sheep in the Boise Foothills in mid-May. According to reports from the sheep herder, wolves caused the sheep to flee in panic and then crush or suffocate each other in an effort to escape the wolves.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to Know Idaho: The history of Ustick

IDAHO, USA — By the spring of 1863, just before the formation of Fort Boise there were about 100 non-native people living in the valley. By 1900, 10 years after Idaho became a state, that population was above 19,000. The makeup was still very rural, with more than 1,600 farms on more than 113,000 acres of land, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
BOISE, ID
