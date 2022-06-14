What numbers to call during Scioto Co. 911 outage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Scioto County, Ohio is experiencing a 911 outage on Tuesday evening.

Director of Scioto County Emergency Management Larry Mullins says that all 911 lines in the county are down.

Below are alternate numbers to call if you are experiencing an emergency:

In Scioto County call 740-354-7566

In Portsmouth call 740-354-4101

In New Boston call 740-456-4109

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.