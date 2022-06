The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last month or so and veteran starting pitcher Michael Wacha is one of the reasons why. With the team coming out of the gates slow, Wacha has been one of those players who has kept the 2022 version of the Red Sox from drowning completely as the 30-year-old righty has found his old form as a surprise anchor in the team’s starting rotation.

