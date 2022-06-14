ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England Suffer Embarrassing 4-0 Defeat At Home To Hungary

By Josh Lawless
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

England continued their woeful run of form with a humiliating 4-0 defeat at home to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League. The Three Lions are still yet to pick up their first win in this year's competition and were badly beaten by Hungary for the second time in ten...

