Four Young Florida Men Face Murder Charges In The Homicides Of Two Teens

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, an announcement was made of three arrests in the Noah Smith and Keymarion Hall homicides, with one suspect still at-large and all suspects facing charges for murder.

Sheriff Staly, State Attorney RJ Larizza, and Bunnell Police Chief Brannon announced the arrests of 20-year-old Tyrese Patterson, 23-year-old Stephen Monroe, and 18-year-old Devandre Williams, who are all being charged with First Degree Murder, and 18-year-old Terrell Sampson who has a warrant for his arrest for Attempted Second Degree Murder for the homicide of Noah Smith.

In addition to the murder charge in Noah’s death, Williams is facing charges of Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm for the homicide of Keymarion Hall.

According to investigators, during the evening hours of January 12, the Sheriff’s 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a report of a shooting that occurred on South Anderson Street in Bunnell, where 16-year-old Noah Smith was killed.

This investigation was started by the Bunnell Police Department and later turned over to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit (MCU).

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) also led the investigation of the May 3 homicide of 16-year-old Keymarion Hall, who was shot and killed in Bunnell in proximity to Smith’s murder location. The Sheriff’s Office has been contracted to handle all major cases for the City of Bunnell.

“The Major Case detectives worked over 2,500 hours and served 40 warrants in these cases,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “These were difficult cases based on the intertwining of the suspects, relatives and friends wanting to settle disputes with street justice. I’m very proud of everyone that worked so hard and their dedication to finding justice for Noah and Keymarion and their families. All four of these dirtbags played an active role in taking lives of these two young victims and will be spending their futures behind bars. I hope today’s arrests help bring closure for the families knowing the murderers and their accomplices are being held accountable.”

Terrell Sampson, Wanted By Sheriff: Charged And At Large

Throughout the investigation, Major Case Unit (MCU) Detectives observed multiple social media profiles, interactions, messages, comments, aggressive music content and pictures, to piece together the involvement of all four suspects. Social media footprints played a large role in evidence gathering and proving pre-meditation.

During the course of the investigation, it was also discovered there were two opposing sides to the local violence, including the “Bunnell” side and the “Palm Coast” side. These two groups chose “street justice” to resolve disputes instead of cooperating with law enforcement, which delayed detectives in gathering the evidence needed to arrest the suspects.

“I want the community to understand the magnitude of an investigation like this,” Sheriff Staly added. “Detectives had to not only find the evidence, but work through multiple stories that didn’t match the evidence, while certain members of the community preferred to take street justice into their own hands. Multiple incidents took place involving a handful of subjects that were linked to these senseless murders. Detectives worked endless hours to build solid cases and I hope these guys all get maximum sentences for their violent crimes.”

Today, the three suspects are being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on no bond, while Sampson is at-large.

Tyrese Patterson, Stephen Monroe, and Devandre Williams are all being charged with First Degree Murder and Terrell Sampson is being charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder in the homicide of Noah Smith.

Additionally, Devandre Williams is being charged with Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm in the homicide of Keymarion Hall.

Linked to some of the crimes and the suspects involved in both homicides, several other subjects were arrested during the investigation. All are loosely related to the murder investigations and are in custody on various drug charges, weapon/violence-related felony offenses or probation violations.

These additional subjects being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility are: 19-year-old Jebea Johnson, 28-year-old Edward Sampson, 19-year-old Keyshawn Davis, 20-year-old Josiah Feimster, and 20-year-old Rodrick Williams. Additionally, 14-year-old Lawrence Fullmore was released to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) following his arrest earlier this month for Robbery with a Weapon.

Johnson is an unindicted co-conspirator but is facing charges of Domestic Battery, Resist Officer without Violence, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, Improper Exhibition of a Weapon, Possession of Weapon/Ammo by Convicted Felon, Violation of No Contact Order and Harassing – Felony in 2nd Degree in a separate case.

Edward Sampson is facing charges of Violation of Probation for Drug Possession and Petit Theft along with Battery of a Detained Person.

Davis and Fullmore are both facing charges for Robbery with a Weapon.

Feimster is facing charges for Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 20g or more, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking Heroin, Driving While License Suspended with Knowledge, Possession of a Controlled Substance without Prescription, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief.

Williams is facing charges for Possession of Marijuana 20g or More, Violation of Probation, Battery of a Detained Person, and Possession of Cannabinoids with Intent to Sell.

