If you ever plan on traveling the world, there are a few things you should know when it comes to your host country or region's mealtime manners. Did you know that napkins are not meant to wipe grease and debris off your hands in Morocco? In China, you should never finish all of the food on your plate. In fact, leaving a few morsels behind is a way to tell your host they provided you with plenty to eat. According to The Culinary Travel Guide, it's actually polite to slurp your soup and noodle-based dishes in India, Vietnam, Japan, and Cambodia, as this indicates you're thoroughly enjoying the flavor.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO