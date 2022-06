This NBA season isn’t even over, and the Mavericks are already adding pieces to help their superstar break his playoff glass ceiling next year. On Wednesday, Dallas acquired rising star Christian Wood from Houston in exchange for this year’s 26th pick and four role players. The move should take some pressure off Luka Doncic, as the undrafted 26-year-old has become an effective pick-and-pop forward.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO