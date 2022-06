Another Jersey Shore town is cracking down on unruly teenagers who have taken over beaches and boardwalks at night thus far this summer. Toms River is bringing back a beach curfew for minors in all its barrier island communities, and it will remain in place for the rest of the summer, through September. The curfew will be in effect starting at 11 p.m. for everyone 17 or younger.

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO