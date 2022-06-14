A recap of the 2022 Pirate baseball season

Effective: 2022-06-17 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the Raleigh area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Duplin; Greene; Jones; Lenoir; Onslow; Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Greene County in eastern North Carolina Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Pitt County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina West central Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina Duplin County in eastern North Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Wilson to 6 miles northwest of Goldsboro to 12 miles southeast of Godwin, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, Wallace, Warsaw, La Grange, Mount Olive, Grifton, Phillips Crossroads, Kornegay, Rose Hill, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Beulaville, Deep Run, House and Shelmerdine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO