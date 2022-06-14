Cannon chosen to fill former delegate Jeffries’ vacated seat

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed a replacement for the House of Delegates seat vacated by former Delegate Joe Jeffries.

This afternoon, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the governor announced Jarred Cannon, of Hurricane, WV, will take over the seat, representing the 22nd District in the West Virginia House of Delegates. The 22nd District covers parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam counties.

“I am very excited to appoint Jarred to this position in the House of Delegates,” Justice said. “He is going to work hard to represent the people of the 22nd District well, and I look forward to seeing him serve the state that I know he loves.”

Cannon was born and raised in the Mountain State and graduated from West Virginia University. He is the owner of the West Virginia-based public relations firm Athena Consulting. Cannon also serves on the board of the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association and as a counselor for conservative youth leadership camp, Camp Lincoln.

“I’d like to thank Governor Justice for his confidence in appointing me to represent the 22nd District in the House of Delegates,” Cannon said. “It’s an incredible honor and I am ready to get to work with the Governor and legislative leadership on day one to help make West Virginia the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

Cannon will serve for the rest of Jeffries’ unexpired term. Jeffries announced on June 1 that he officially submitted his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates “effective immediately.” He said he accepted a job in Florida and that he cannot complete his term, which is up in November. Jeffries made headlines in July of 2021 regarding crude TikTok videos posted to his account, that resulted in the delegate being stripped of a committee vice-chairman position and multiple calls for him to resign .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.