Jennifer Lopez empowers Latina entrepreneurs with a $14 billion partnership: ‘I am beyond grateful’

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez wants to support Latina women and is taking all steps necessary to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs. The superstar, who recently attended the premiere of her ‘Halftime’ docummentary , announced her new $14 billion partnership with Grameen America .

The new deal expects to reach more than 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 cities in the United States, with a business capital of $14 billion and six million hours of financial education and training.

“Being Latino in this country has always been a matter of pride for me. I am humbled and beyond grateful to partner with Grameen America to accelerate its goal to deploy $14 Billion in life-changing loan capital to low-income Latina entrepreneurs by 2030,” the Hollywood star shared on her Instagram account in an emotional video.

“We’re building pathways to employment and leadership opportunities. There’s so much strength in this community and it’s important to me to create equality, inclusivity and opportunity for women in business,” she stated.

With this new partnership Lopez and Grameen America want to “break down economic barriers for Latinx businesswomen historically excluded from the financial mainstream.” and to uplift more than “600,000 women entrepreneurs in Latinx communities like the Bronx where Lopez grew up,” advocating for and mentoring “the organization’s network of over 150,000 small businesses run by strong and confident Latina women entrepreneurs.”

“We’ve been the valet parkers, people cooking in the kitchen and housekeeping. This is what I grew up with,” says Jennifer, hoping to create more financial inclusion and help Latina entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.

