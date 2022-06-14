ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Faiers' husband Greg Shepherd defends taking his children out of school for Abu Dhabi holiday after coming under fire for term time trip

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Greg Shepherd has waded into a row over taking children on holiday in term time, liking a comment defending the practice.

The TV personality and wife Billie Faiers took to Instagram on Monday to reveal they were jetting to Abu Dhabi with their daughter Nelly, seven, and son Arthur, five.

A fierce debate then ensued in the comment section, with followers questioning if it was appropriate to take the children out of school to go on holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0Vx6_0gAit8kR00
Controversial: Greg Shepherd has waded into a row over taking his children Nelly, seven, and Arthur, five, on holiday in term time with wife Billie Faiers 

Shocked fans penned: 'Do you just pay the school fine for taking kids out in term time?'; 'How many holidays do your kids have must miss so much important school learning?! what a life!';' Have the kids got half term?';

'most people have 1 holiday possibly 2 and struggle to arrange time off for kids...its also important they do at least a full term of learning at school now.and again!!'

Yet other followers were in support of the term time trip, writing: 'Family time is so much more valuable enjoy making memories and do some school work away they are both in primary school not like it’s high school where exams are done';

'@lauradob1 there's so many lessons to learn in life not all can be taught in a classroom... To me Family time, family memories and being present with those you love, comes above all else.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJXi6_0gAit8kR00
Family fun: The TV personality and wife Billie took to Instagram on Monday to reveal they were jetting to Abu Dhabi with their two children 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvTUb_0gAit8kR00
Support: Greg did not comment on the matter but liked a comment from a follower who had defended taking their child out of school in term time 

Greg did not comment on the matter but liked a comment that read: 'Just got back from 2 weeks way with my son. Took him out of school. School won't fine us because it was pre booked before covid and I gave them enough notice.

'Not all schools fine. Plus the fine is lot less than the cost of taking kids in school holidays. I will continue to do it myself! With the fact he's tagging etihad into it it's probably gifted in some way so I wouldn't say no either!'

MailOnline has contacted Billie and Greg's representatives for comment.

The legalities of when a child must attend school and the enforcement of the law in depends on the Local Education Authority (LEA) and the country you live in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rl9E5_0gAit8kR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMwIM_0gAit8kR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLNec_0gAit8kR00
Tension: A fierce debate then ensued in the comment section, with followers questioning if it was appropriate to take the children out of school to go on holiday

The government website states that children should not be taken out of school for term time holidays unless permission has been granted by the head teacher or there are exceptional circumstances.

However, private schools are able to set their own rules.

Local councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason, whether that be a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order or a fine.

The local council can give each parent a fine of £60, which rises to £120 each if you do not pay within 21 days. If you do not pay the fine after 28 days you may be prosecuted for your child’s absence from school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3Y6O_0gAit8kR00
Quick trip: Billie and Greg returned from a trip to Ibiza earlier this month for their friend and talent manager's wedding. It is not known if the children accompanied them on the trip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygVwl_0gAit8kR00
Family fun: Their last known family holiday was two months ago in April, when they enjoyed a trip to Dubai during the Easter holidays

Billie and Greg returned from a trip to Ibiza earlier this month for their friend and talent manager's wedding. It is not known if the children accompanied them on the trip.

Their last known family holiday was two months ago in April, when they enjoyed a trip to Dubai during the Easter holidays.

They also kicked off the year abroad as they celebrated Christmas and the New Year in the Maldives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uL6z_0gAit8kR00
Jet setting: They also kicked off the year abroad as they celebrated Christmas and the New Year in the Maldives

Billie was previously critcised over her jet set lifestyle, to which she hit back: 'People don’t realise, but at home we are like passing ships as a family.

'Not that I should have to explain it, but the reason we work hard is for our holidays and to spend time as a family.

‘It's hard work travelling with kids, but it's worth it when you get there. This to us is quality time.’

What are the penalties for taking your child away from school?

You have to get permission from the head teacher if you want to take your child out of school during term time.

It's up to the head teacher how many days your child can be away from school if leave is granted.

Local councils and schools can use various legal powers if your child is missing school without a good reason.

They can give you:

  • A Parenting Order, which forces you to go to parenting classes and follow instructions given by the court to improve your child's attendance;
  • An Education Supervision Order, which sees the council appoint a supervisor to help improve your child's attendance rates;
  • A fine of £60, which rises to £120 if you don't pay within 21 days. A fine is usually given per parent, per child, but this is at the discretion of the local council. If you don't pay the fine after 28 days you could be prosecuted.

Prosecution could get a fine of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to 3 months. The court also automatically gives you a Parenting Order.

