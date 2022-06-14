ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Resident Evil 4' Is Getting a Makeover — When You Can Preorder the Remake?

The longstanding game franchise Resident Evil is giving us another reason to spend all of our money. The release date for the first Resident Evil 4 was Jan. 11, 2005. But now more than 15 years later, we're getting a remake. Right now, we know the game will be...

Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Resident Evil Re:Verse Has a New Release Date

Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer game originally set to launch alongside Resident Evil Village, has a new release date of October 28, 2022. Re:Verse's latest release date was revealed at the Capcom Showcase and it will launch on the same day as the Winters' Expansion arrives for Resident Evil Village.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth’ announced as next instalment in Remake Trilogy

Square Enix has announced the second game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, slated to release “next winter”. Last night (June 16) at a celebration held to mark 25 years since the release of the original Final Fantasy 7, footage of Rebirth was presented by game producer Yoshinori Kitase. The footage features Cloud and Sephiroth walking together along a path, and then a cinematic shot of Zack dragging along a wounded Cloud. The trailer is narrated by Aerith, who references the remake’s changes to the original plot from Final Fantasy 7.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
PC Gamer

Dragon's Dogma 2 finally announced

After 10 long years of watching people ask for a sequel to Dragon's Dogma, Capcom is finally making it happen. Series director Hideaki Itsuno announced the new game as a surprise reveal at the end of a 10-year anniversary mini-doc (opens in new tab) for the original Dragon's Dogma. "Sorry...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil Upgrades Can Now Be Reversed On PC

Upgrades for numerous Resident Evil games went live after Capcom's Showcase this week, and players quickly found out that it comes with the concession of not being able to choose lower quality settings anymore. That was short-lived, as the company said in a tweet that it received an "overwhelming response" about this and is now reversing course.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Square Enix Unveils the Second Chapter of the 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' Trilogy

In celebration of the 25th-anniversary of the very original Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix has now unveiled part two of the Remake trilogy. Titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the upcoming chapter will pick up where the first installment from 2020, finally giving fans a follow-up to the massive cliffhanger the game ended on. While details revolving around its plot remain scarce at the moment, the first look trailer shows Cloud outside of Midgar journeying across scenic landscapes alongside Sephiroth.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak' Shares New Trailer Ahead of Late June Release

The release date for Monster Hunter Rise‘s Sunbreak expansion is just around the corner, and now Capcom has released a new trailer offering fans a closer look at what’s to come at the end of June. Showcasing a brand new jungle location, the trailer spotlights gameplay along with the reveal of both Espinas and Gore Magala alongside Lucent Nargacuga, the latter of which will join the game in a post-expansion update in August, followed by even more monsters to battle in fall and winter of 2022 as well as more free title updates in 2023. ‘
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

[RUMOR] Nintendo’s Next Fire Emblem Game Is Ready for Release, Leaker Says

Fire Emblem fans rejoice! A new mainline Fire Emblem game is reportedly confirmed to be ready for release. Nintendo and game developer Intelligent Systems is allegedly waiting for the right time to announce its newest mainline entry to is Fire Emblem series, according to Reddit user u/miasmadelta, per IGN. The...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tetsuya Nomura Says Work Has Already Started On Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3

Work has already started on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, which will cap off Square Enix's trilogy when it's released sometime after 2023. Nomura confirmed that "some development has already begun" on the as-yet unnamed third title in a note following today's livestream. "I myself have started on the...
COMICS
NME

‘Resident Evil’ 2, 3 and 7 are now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Capcom has released the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7. During Capcom’s showcase last night (June 13), the publisher shared plenty of updates for Resident Evil fans and finally announced that the three modern titles are now available on current-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil Upgrades Reverted Due to "Overwhelming Response"

Resident Evil 7 as well as the remade versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3 got their long-awaited upgrades recently which finally brought them to modern consoles with new features in tow. The Steam versions of the game got some similar upgrades to enable things like ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio, but the reception to those enhancements wasn't quite as positive. Those changes made the games' system requirements naturally go up and didn't play well with some mods, so Capcom has given players back the old versions of the game in response.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

