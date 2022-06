Three detainees have died in the two and a half years since the federal government stopped overseeing the Lake County Jail: two from drug overdoses, one with COVID-19 problems, and one from a preexisting heart condition. Attorneys for the families of four of those detainees have filed lawsuits saying that correctional personnel violated their civil rights by failing to provide proper medical care and supervision to avoid their loved ones’ deaths.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO