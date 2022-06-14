ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this article, we’ll talk about how the SMOROBOT Tank X11 can do great cleaning for you. As a result, it leaves you with more time to relax and enjoy your pool. Having a pool is a delight in life, but cleaning it usually isn’t. With pool filters, skimmers, and pool...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to clean a carpet in five easy steps

IF you had guests around, or have children and pets always running around the house, your carpets can easily pile up dirt and have stains made on them. This is a five-step guide on how you can easily clean you carpet and have it as good as new. How to...
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Shower Door—and Keep It Sparkling

A sparkling clean shower is essential to creating a relaxing spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom. Scrubbing the tub is simple enough, but glass doors can be tough to keep clean, especially if they’ve gotten cloudy or stained. You can absolutely restore the sparkle with our guide on how to clean glass shower doors.
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker features a compact, cordless design

Enjoy a bubbly beverage anywhere and everywhere with the SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker. Boasting a cordless design, you can effortlessly make sparkling water at home or on the go without the restrictions of a cord. This is perfect if you’re an avid traveler or simply if you prefer cordless gadgets. Moreover, the SodaStream Fizzi turns plain water into a sparking alternative in just seconds at the touch of a button. So you can enjoy a refreshing drink without wasting plastic water bottles. Meanwhile, it features a 1-liter capacity, making it ideal to generate a day’s worth of water in a single application. Finally, it’s available in a variety of designs to suit your kitchen decor and personal style.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float lets you and friends relax on water

Gather with friends this summer with the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic party float. Measuring 10′ in circumference and with the ability to hold up to 900 lbs, it’s the must-have beach accessory. Moreover, this party float utilizes military-grade PVC skin to withstand collisions, bumps, and scrapes. It also includes a BVA traction pad to minimize slips when it’s time to dive into the water. Furthermore, enjoy a cold beverage while basking in the sun thanks to the KULA Landing. This feature provides easy access to your drinks. All the while, transporting the BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout 240 Classic is easy with the BOTE’s grab handles. This means no more numb fingers while you’re taking it from your car to the beach. Overall, become the perfect host this summer with this flotation accessory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Floor Cleaning
Gadget Flow

The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax

Between work deadlines and everyday stressors, most of us experience some level of anxiety throughout the day. And when it gets to be too much, consider enhancing your self-care routine with some of the coolest mind-control wearables out there. These gadgets get stress levels under control through breath work, meditation, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Discovery

NASA Has a New Supersonic Jet and It’s Super-Quiet

I’m currently typing this article on a transcontinental flight from New York to San Francisco. My plane is cruising at around 500 miles per hour. Like most people on this flight, my seat is uncomfortable, my legs are cramped, and I would very much like this trip to be over so I can stretch out.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
IFLScience

Brand-New Multi-Planet System Discovered Just 10 Parsecs From Earth

A team of astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has discovered one of the closest multi-planet systems to our own. Two super-Earths orbit around the cool M-dwarf star HD 260655 and the whole system is located 10 parsecs, or about 33 light-years, away. The first planet, HD 260655...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Woman transforms her dated kitchen into a trendy, modern space for just £200 by covering the worktop in stick-on vinyl, painting over the tiles and adding terrazzo chips

A woman has given her old-fashioned kitchen a modern overhaul - spending just £200 on the transformation. Leanne Ward, 33, from Derbyshire, and her husband Ash, decided to give their kitchen an upgrade, wanting to give it a taste of their 'eclectic boho with a modern deco twist' style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gadget Flow

MODL Infinity Tool flexible multitool carabiner does anything you need on any adventure

The Infinity Tool is a new kind of flexible multitool that can take on limitless configurations. It’s strong, stretchy, and modular, meaning you can connect multiple together for whatever you need. Able to hold up to 70 pounds of weight, it lets you hang toolboxes, gear, buckets, coolers, and more. It also has cinching functionality so you can use it to tie down your chords, rope, tent—anything. Made of platinum silicone, it won’t scratch your beloved gear. The Infinity Tool is also the start of a new ecosystem—with the release of new studs, the Infinity Tool’s functionality (and personality) will grow exponentially going into the future. This new multitool also fits right onto the MODL Bottle—water’s first multitool—as a way to attach it to anything.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light offers ultra-quiet cooling & lamp beads

Perfect photoshoots and videos wherever with the SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light. It adopts COB high luminescence efficiency integrated with surface light source technology to provide the best environment for photographers. Moreover, it features high-quality lamp beads to ensure the accuracy and stability to complement any photoshoot. The SmallRig RC 120B Bi-color Point-Source Video Light also emits 52,800 lumens within 1 meter for plenty of light. Above all, with an extensive temperature range of 2700–6500K, you can adjust how warm or cool you want the light source to be. Additionally, this light offers multiple light effects: Flash, Lightning, Paparazzi, Party, Flame, Breath, Fireworks, TV, and more. Overall, it’s suitable for an array of projects, including livestreaming, video production, photography, and videography.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Surf Sheet sand-free beach blanket uses upright sides to keep sand off the flat surface

Making your time at the beach more pleasant, the Surf Sheet sand-free beach blanket has a unique patented design. Crafted with upright sides, it helps to keep sand off the flat surface. Sure, you love the feeling of sand in between your toes. But sand in your food or all over your stuff? Not so much. Made from water-resistant and durable ripstop nylon, it comes with a sewn-on stuff bag, 4 separate sandbags, and 4 additional tent stakes. Fill the sandbags at the beach with sand to help anchor your Surf Sheet exactly where you put it. And use the stakes when you use the Surf Sheet as a picnic blanket at the park. Ideal for all beach lovers and outdoor adventurers, it stays put even on windy days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones feature a 40 mm driver combined with comfort

Listen to music for up to 38 hours nonstop with the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones. Sporting a wireless design with a high-quality exterior combined with a metallic brand logo plate, you’ll be proud to wear the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX. Moreover, they feature a powerful 40 mm driver paired with AptX and AAC code. So you’ll hear deep, low bass with clear mids and highs. These over-ear headphones also feature ANC technology with 4 built-in microphones that cancel out unwanted background noise. In fact, Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology enhances vocal clarity. Alternatively, switch to Transparency mode to hear approaching vehicles and environmental sounds without pausing your music. Finally, they’re available in 3 colors—beige, blue, and black—and connect to 2 devices simultaneously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Live your most sustainable summer ever with these gadgets and accessories

Summer is a great time to think about sustainability. We all love hitting the beach, cycling our favorite trails, and lounging by the pool. So wouldn’t it be great if you could do something to protect your favorite outdoor spaces for summers and generations to come? You can, and all it takes is tweaking your habits with some of the best sustainable summer gadgets and accessories.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

LiON Mini battery- & solar-powered car freezer adjusts temperature from -4°F to 43°F

Enjoy your next road trip more when you have the LiON Mini battery- & solar-powered car freezer. Operating anywhere from -4ºF to 43ºF, it keeps your drinks and snacks frozen or chilled while you’re on the go. Using ice-free technology, it fits conveniently in your car and stays right by your side as you drive. Moreover, it charges via solar, DC, and AC for convenience. With a built-in 193 Wh power bank, it lets you charge your devices while you’re out and about as well. When fully charged, it operates for up to 15 hours, which is ideal for a long day of driving. So you can avoid unnecessary stops for a cold drink to perk you up. Finally, its large volume of up to 28 liters holds all your essential drinks and foods.
ELECTRONICS
Truth About Cars

Best Garage Work Lights: Bright Stuff

It’s a safe bet that most DIYers are grateful to the wrenching deities for the democratization of LED illumination – especially when talking about work lights. Your author used to toil under cars and in tight spaces with incandescent work lights that heated themselves to approximately the surface of the sun, as I’m sure you all did as well.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar running smartwatch features a Power Glass solar-charging lens

Charge the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar running smartwatch using solar energy thanks to the Power Glass solar-charging lens. With this feature, it provides up to a 20-day battery life in smartwatch mode1 and up to 49 hours in GPS mode2. Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar includes an always-on, full-color display that’s easy to read, even in sunlight. All the while, its responsive touch screen provides fast access to everyday health features. Furthermore, this smartwatch has runners at its core with innovative characteristics like heart rate variability status, a race widget, and a training readiness score. Meanwhile, stay on track in challenging environments with multi-band GPS. Additionally, this health and fitness smartwatch monitors and tracks your exertion levels in real time during physical exercise. What’s more, it includes a host of women’s health features. This includes menstrual cycle tracking, pregnant tracking, and exercise and nutrition education.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy