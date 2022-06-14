SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax

The Infinity Tool is a new kind of flexible multitool that can take on limitless configurations. It’s strong, stretchy, and modular, meaning you can connect multiple together for whatever you need. Able to hold up to 70 pounds of weight, it lets you hang toolboxes, gear, buckets, coolers, and more. It also has cinching functionality so you can use it to tie down your chords, rope, tent—anything. Made of platinum silicone, it won’t scratch your beloved gear. The Infinity Tool is also the start of a new ecosystem—with the release of new studs, the Infinity Tool’s functionality (and personality) will grow exponentially going into the future. This new multitool also fits right onto the MODL Bottle—water’s first multitool—as a way to attach it to anything.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO