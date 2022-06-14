ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sealed VHS tape of film sells for $75,000 at auction

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSn6l_0gAirz4l00

(NEXSTAR) — We were all such fools to actually open and watch our VHS tapes back in the ‘80s.

A sealed copy of “Back to the Future” on VHS sold for $75,000 at the first-ever VHS-only auction last week, becoming what is likely the most expensive videocassette to change hands at auction.

Your old VHS tapes might be worth a small fortune
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bPfw_0gAirz4l00
A sealed copy of “Back to the Future” once owned by one of the film’s actor’s set a record-setting price at auction. (Heritage Auctions)

The VHS event, organized by Texas-based Heritage Auctions, featured a total of 260 sealed VHS tapes, most of which were classic, first-edition copies of beloved films from the ‘70s and ‘80s. The record-setting copy of “Back to the Future,” however, featured another rare distinction: It was previously owned by Tom Wilson, the actor who portrayed Biff Tannen in the “Back to the Future” trilogy.

In addition to the “Back to the Future,” bidders were also eager to get their hands on near-mint VHS copies of “The Goonies,” one of which sold for $50,000. A sealed copy of “Jaws,” meanwhile, sold for $32,500, while a copy of “Ghostbusters” went for $23,750.

Other coveted titles included a promotional copy of “First Blood,” “Star Wars,” and a promotional copy of “Top Gun.”

Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, previously told Nexstar that he expected the auction to generate at least a half-million dollars. The total for Heritage’s first-ever VHS auction exceeded this goal, netting $584,750.

“The success of this inaugural auction shows, again, the power these movies and this format hold over audiences young and old,” Maddalena said in a press release. “This is a new area of collecting, and it’s clear there’s a deep love for what we’re offering. We can’t wait for the next VHS auction.”

What was the last movie released on VHS?

It’s worth noting that each item on the auction block was factory-sealed in original packaging, and had been authenticated and graded by a verified grading service. Maddalena previously told Nexstar that buyers were mostly interested in first-editions too, but that doesn’t mean less-pedigreed versions of VHS tapes won’t be of interest in coming years, especially if interest persists and slightly less-perfect specimens become more popular among collectors.

“We’re just not at that stage of the hobby yet,” Maddalena said. “You really need the auction market to come along … to find out where it’s at.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Auctions#Auction#Vhs Tapes#Grading#Future#Nexstar
UPI News

VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000

June 15 (UPI) -- A VHS copy of Back to the Future was sold for $75,000 by a Dallas-based auction house. Heritage Auctions said the 1986 VHS tape, from the collection of Back to the Future star Tom Wilson, fetched the high bid from a New York-based collector. The tape...
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

‘Lightyear’ Conquering Friday With $23M, But Dinosaurs Baring Teeth – Afternoon Box Office Update

Click here to read the full article. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Friday is clearly in favor of Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear with $23M, that includes the $5.2M previews. However, there’s some suspense from Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion possibly sinking its teeth into the cartoon astronaut. Current 3-day outlook for Lightyear is $55M+ and Jurassic World Dominion is at $53.4M, but there’s a projection that the latter cold clear $61M over 4-days sending its running total to $253M. Still too early to say Lightyear is underperforming for Saturday matinees and Sunday Father’s Day business are its greatest strengths. At this early stage, we heard that hourlies are progressing better than Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s during its first...
NFL
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Page Six

Why Johnny Depp was helped out of Birmingham hotel

Security escorted Johnny Depp out of a hotel Monday to protect him from the hordes of fans who have been following him since his trial ended last week. Photos of the actor being guided out of the Grand Hotel Birmingham in England holding a coffee mug went viral this week. A source tells us his security team was keeping him safe and away from the “large crowds.” “Everywhere he goes, he’s getting mobbed by fans,” our insider says. In the snaps, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, looked distressed while being walked out of the luxury hotel with one man holding onto his...
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

The chatter in Hollywood these days when it comes to Netflix’s original movie strategy is that, while a new era is looming on the horizon (resulting in fewer, but bigger and splashier films from the streamer), a change of direction has been needed for a while now. The biggest...
TV SHOWS
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy