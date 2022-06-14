ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Florida Teen Arrested On 70 Child Porn Charges

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQuOZ_0gAirwQa00

A Florida teenager was arrested today on over 70 child pornography charges following an investigation.

“This is a heinous and disturbing crime, and our dedicated detectives have put an end to it,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Daniel Delaar, 17, is charged with 35 counts of transmission of child pornography, 35 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote three or more images.

The CCSO Special Crimes Bureau Exploitation Section initiated an investigation after receiving three cyber tips from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the transmission of dozens of files of child pornography on a Google Drive account.

In the news: Four Young Florida Men Face Murder Charges In The Homicides Of Two Teens

The files depicted children ranging in age from 1 to 13 engaging in sex acts with adults and other children. The transmissions occurred from Aug. 30, 2021, to Sept. 12, 2021.

The investigation found the transmissions were occurring at Delaar’s residence and were connected to a student email address he had created. The investigation revealed Delaar logged into the Google account from devices at his residence.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Delaar’s residence today and took the teen into custody.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Rape charges dropped after victim’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The case against a Springfield man is closed, according to court records. Yusef Carswell was arrested in January after another man said Carswell drugged him and raped him while he was unconscious. But the charges against Carswell were dropped late last month according to court records. The court records state that […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Murder#Violent Crime#Google Drive#National Headlines
wtvy.com

Florida judge sentences man to 30 years on drug charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Florida judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison on multiple drug charges. Judge Linda Nobles on Friday sentenced Daryl Leroy Hayes Jr. to serve 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections, including a 25-year mandatory minimum for trafficking in fentanyl and a 15-year mandatory minimum for trafficking in methamphetamine.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Family moving to Florida loses belongings after moving truck gets stolen

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy