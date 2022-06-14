Florida Teen Arrested On 70 Child Porn Charges

A Florida teenager was arrested today on over 70 child pornography charges following an investigation.

“This is a heinous and disturbing crime, and our dedicated detectives have put an end to it,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Daniel Delaar, 17, is charged with 35 counts of transmission of child pornography, 35 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote three or more images.

The CCSO Special Crimes Bureau Exploitation Section initiated an investigation after receiving three cyber tips from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the transmission of dozens of files of child pornography on a Google Drive account.

The files depicted children ranging in age from 1 to 13 engaging in sex acts with adults and other children. The transmissions occurred from Aug. 30, 2021, to Sept. 12, 2021.

The investigation found the transmissions were occurring at Delaar’s residence and were connected to a student email address he had created. The investigation revealed Delaar logged into the Google account from devices at his residence.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Delaar’s residence today and took the teen into custody.

