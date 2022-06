Touring the historic Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum is like time traveling back to the 1800s, and was a highlight of our recent stay in Cleburne. The highly acclaimed museum is less than an hour from our Southwest Dallas home, so we’ll definitely return again—maybe when the weather turns cooler. The outdoor museum is easily accessible by taking Highway 67 South to Pat Cleburne Lake, and offers a number of exhibits and fun activities for all ages. It’s especially interesting for fans of old Western films and TV shows, and for history buffs, so we qualify for all those categories.

CLEBURNE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO