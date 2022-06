Round Rock Refuse customers can expect some delays in trash pickup due to labor shortages, according to the city. The city of Round Rock contracts with Central Texas Refuse for all residential waste pickup in the city, and in an announcement shared June 15, it stated that the company is experiencing a shortage of workers. Due to this shortage of labor, scheduled waste pickup for June 15 was delayed to June 16, and pickup for June 16 and 17 will also be delayed by one day.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO