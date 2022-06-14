Augustinus Bader’s Luxe Body Oil Is Like Liquid Pantyhose

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve all woken up on the wrong side of the bed — that is, with a breakout that’s seemingly emerged overnight. Acne is frustrating, and oftentimes, concealing it only adds to the headache. Some full-coverage options can clog pores and worsen the breakout, while others don’t provide enough camouflaging power. But stashing the right foundation in your makeup bag makes the whole process foolproof. We’ve selected the best foundations for acne-prone skin, from drugstore finds to luxury splurges, that provide enough coverage to even out your complexion without feeling heavy. Even better, many have pimple-fighting active ingredients, too. You’ll sleep better knowing that when acne emerges, you have a solid plan to put it undercover.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO