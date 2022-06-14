ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She doesn't get that he's not coming back': Tom Parker's widow Kelsey reveals 'confused' daughter Aurelia, 2, thinks the late singer is on tour... after his death from brain cancer aged 33

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has heartbreakingly revealed her daughter Aurelia is 'very confused' by her father's death and believes he is on tour.

The actress, 32, admitted the two-year-old 'doesn't quite get that he's not coming back', even after being 'really blunt' and telling her 'he's dead', during an appearance on Tuesday's Lorraine.

The Wanted star Tom died aged 33 on March 30 following a battle with brain cancer after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Her9l_0gAirGnQ00
Tragic: Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has revealed their 'confused' daughter Aurelia, two, is convinced the late singer is on tour... two months after his death from brain cancer aged 33

Kelsey said: 'Whenever she sees pictures of her dad, she’s like, "It’s my dad!" She’ll be three at the end of this month.

'I’ve been really honest, she does still talk about him every day, she doesn’t quite understand he’s not coming back.

'So I’ve had to be really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back because she doesn’t really understand.

'She’s just really confused by it. She thinks he's on tour. But we do then talk about him every day. She does ask me every day about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRgOB_0gAirGnQ00
Tragic: The Wanted star Tom died aged 33 on March 30 following a battle with brain cancer after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2021

'He wouldn't want us to be sad. It's lonely at night, but I have to live my life. We have been through so much together. The love I had for him was like no other.

'I find it hard that I can't text or call him to tell him things. I have lost the love of my life.'

The Glad You Came hitmaker posthumously released his memoir, Hope: My Inspirational Life, in May, reaching number one in the Sunday Times best seller list.

Kelsey said: 'The book has had two weeks at number one. He wanted to make sure it was a bestseller and it is. He lived life really quick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396Mhm_0gAirGnQ00
Opening up: The actress, 32, admitted the two-year-old 'doesn't quite get that he's not coming back', even after telling her 'he's dead', during an appearance on Tuesday's Lorraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYgZk_0gAirGnQ00
Awful: Kelsey said: 'He wouldn't want us to be sad. It's lonely at night, but I have to live my life. We have been through so much together. The love I had for him was like no other'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJwzF_0gAirGnQ00
Strong: On the support from the public following Tom's passing, she said: 'Everyone has a story about him and they loved him'

'We lived in hope that is how we got through each day. How do you live life with that diagnosis? But we tried our best to find the light.'

On the support from the public following Tom's passing, she said: 'Everyone has a story about him and they loved him.

'I couldn't even read all the messages that I got. I was so lucky to have him as a husband.'

Proud Kelsey took to Instagram on Sunday and said she would give anything to celebrate with beau just 'one last time'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xzh7_0gAirGnQ00
Soulmates: Proud Kelsey took to Instagram on Sunday and said she would give anything to celebrate with beau just 'one last time'

She penned: 'My husband… a Sunday Times no 1 best selling author. Beyond proud of my love. What I’d give to celebrate with you one more time.

'You would have loved the 4 day weekend and excuse to celebrate this weekend. I miss you every second of every day, positive Parkers Forever'.

Kelsey shared a sweet clip of the book surrounded by snaps of the late star and his family and friends, before taking to her Instagram Stories to show the title at the top of the chart in The Sunday Times newspaper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQ8vE_0gAirGnQ00
Wow! It comes after Kelsey revealed her late husband's posthumously released memoir Hope has reached number one in the Sunday Times best seller list.

When discussing news of the book back in early March, Tom said the story wouldn't be about 'dying' but about 'living' and 'finding hope' no matter what situation you are in.

Friends and fans were quick to share their pride at the news with Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha writing: 'Awww so happy for you all.... sending the hugest hug'.

While Martine McCutcheon added: 'Yay it [sic] did it xxxx'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sACsD_0gAirGnQ00
Number one! Kelsey shared a sweet clip of the book surrounded by snaps of the late star and his family and friends, before taking to her Instagram stories to show the title at the top

And TOWIE star Lydia Bright was lost for words, simply added love heart emojis.

Tom's toddler daughter Aurelia kissed his photo on the books cover in a heart-breaking video shared by Kelsey on Wednesday.

The emotional video saw Kelsey, Aurelia and younger brother Bodhi visit a bookshop to see Tom's book on the shelves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxBlP_0gAirGnQ00
Forever loved: Tom's toddler daughter Aurelia kissed her late father's photo on his book cover in a heartbreaking video shared by the late star's wife Kelsey on Wednesday

In the heart-wrenching video, Kelsey walks up to the bookshop holding hands with her two children and points out Tom's memoir, which sits on a shelf at the store's entrance

She then takes her children over the counter to buy copies of the book, and Aurelia is seen holding the book in both hands in the emotional video.

Alongside the poignant clip, Kelsey penned: 'A special moment… very proud to take our babies to see Tom's book in store. Rae's face when she saw his.

'Tom so desperately wanted this to be a bestseller and I'm keeping everything crossed that becomes a reality this weekend.

'Thank you so much for all your support and lovely comments. Every single purchase means the world to us.'

Tom's memoir Hope chronicles his life from an aspiring singer in Bolton to the final months of his cancer battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JCaI_0gAirGnQ00
Family:  The Wanted star Tom died age 33 on March 30 following a battle with brain cancer after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

