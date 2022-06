Boris Johnson’s new cost-of-living tsar has urged private companies to “come to the party” and help families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis with rising prices.The comments from David Buttress – a co-founder of the food delivery firm Just Eat – come as tens of thousands of people are expected to join protests on Saturday, urging ministers to do more and provide a “better deal” for workers struggling to cope.The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event, said workers were suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.But on Friday evening the Treasury chief secretary, Simon...

BUSINESS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO