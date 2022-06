WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Smith of Warren passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 8:10 a.m. in her residence. She was 75 years old. Joyce was born in Silver Creek, New York, on December 11, 1946, the daughter of the late Harold and Norine Hainer Trewiler. She...

