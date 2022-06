HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate recently attacked a detention deputy, but fellow inmates came to the guard's rescue, newly-released video shows. Just before 1 a.m. on June 7 at the Falkenburg Road jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old inmate Bridgette Harvey told Deputy Lillian Jimenez another inmate needed her help. Deputy Jimenez started going to check on the other inmate in a women's restroom when investigators say Harvey attacked the deputy from behind.

