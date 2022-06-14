ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Derrick Henry: Signing a new contract would 'be great'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKqI6_0gAiqT3q00
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) races up the field during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry was leading the NFL for the 2021 regular season with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries when he went down with a foot injury on Oct. 31. The injury ultimately kept him sidelined until he returned for what became a postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

Henry is a two-time rushing champion who was viewed as a legitimate Most Valuable Player candidate halfway through the 2021 campaign before his setback. As Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, the 28-year-old is on track to earn a base salary of $12 million for 2022 and $12.5 million for 2023.

For a piece first published on May 18 and then updated last week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "the Titans are at least open to a possible new deal with Henry," in part because extending his contract past 2023 could decrease his salary-cap hits for the next two years. Henry spoke with reporters on Tuesday and suggested he'd sign on the dotted line this summer if asked.

"It’s always good to get a promotion at your job. I’m just trying to work through that. I’m currently still under contract. If that’s what the future holds, that’d be great," Henry explained.

A healthy Henry remains the league's best running back until further notice, but one wonders if he will begin to slow down as he approaches his 30th birthday. Fowler added that the Titans "could build in escape hatches" for an extension "if Henry declines in his 30s."

