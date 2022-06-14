ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles top Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3, head to semis

Lourdes Eagles fall to Fairmont in state semis

(ABC 6 News) - In Class AA State baseball, 5-seed Rochester Lourdes (18-4) fall to top-seed Fairmont (24-3) 7-2 Wednesday morning. The Eagles will play in the third place game today at 3:30 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
Rockets top Hayfield in a nail-biter to win Class A Championship

(ABC 6 News) - With Hayfield's 125th birthday coming up, the Vikings baseball program wanted to prove Friday morning they are still the premier team when it comes to Class A baseball. The defending Class A champion Hayfield Vikings had payback on their minds, attempting to avenge their earlier loss...
A perfect evening for baseball

The Rochester Honkers are in action vs the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Friday night. It'll be a perfect night for baseball with just a subtle breeze pushing balls out to right. Temps will be in the upper 70s at first pitch, falling through the 70s as the game goes on.
Prep of the Week: Owen Petersohn

(ABC 6 News) - Owen Petersohn went out as a Triton Cobra in style, achieving history for his school’s track and field team by being their first individual state champion. It’s the culmination of an ambitious final season that makes Owen our ABC 6 Prep Athlete of the Week.
The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
Two former RCTC football players charged with assault following fight after game

(ABC 6 News) - Two former football players for Rochester Community and Technical College are facing assault charges after a fight broke out after an Oct. 24, 2021 game. RCTC was playing Minnesota West Community and Technical College, and according to a criminal complaint, Akim Richmond and Shan Fiorenza, two RCTC players, got in a physical altercation with the other team's coach.
Owatonna Restaurant Survey Results Announced

The results are in. And Owatonnans are ready to eat out. But at what type of restaurant? Engage Owatonna and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) conducted an online survey of residents' dining habits and what cuisines they would like to see in a new restaurant in town.
Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner

A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
Co-op employee trapped in Steele County grain bin dies

A man died Thursday night after getting trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel from several agencies were called to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope at around 9:15 p.m. on a report of an employee trapped in a grain bin.
Gov. Walz to attend new veterans memorial dedication in Winona

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is also a military veteran, will be in Winona Saturday for the dedication of a new veterans memorial. Members of the community raised the money privately in order to create the memorial. "Minnesotans have always prioritized veterans and veterans care in...
