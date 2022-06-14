Eagles top Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3, head to semis

(ABC 6 News) - In Class AA State baseball, 5-seed Rochester Lourdes (18-4) fall to top-seed Fairmont (24-3) 7-2 Wednesday morning. The Eagles will play in the third place game today at 3:30 at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
(ABC 6 News) - With Hayfield's 125th birthday coming up, the Vikings baseball program wanted to prove Friday morning they are still the premier team when it comes to Class A baseball. The defending Class A champion Hayfield Vikings had payback on their minds, attempting to avenge their earlier loss...
CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato West baseball team overcame trouble in the first inning to take down Alexandria Area 3-2 in the Class AAA semifinals on Wednesday at Chaska Athletic Park. The Scarlets looked to senior ace Tanner Shumski in relief when Zander Dittbenner allowed two runs in...
The Rochester Honkers are in action vs the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Mayo Field on Friday night. It'll be a perfect night for baseball with just a subtle breeze pushing balls out to right. Temps will be in the upper 70s at first pitch, falling through the 70s as the game goes on.
(ABC 6 News) - Owen Petersohn went out as a Triton Cobra in style, achieving history for his school’s track and field team by being their first individual state champion. It’s the culmination of an ambitious final season that makes Owen our ABC 6 Prep Athlete of the Week.
Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
A 36-year-old southern Minnesota man was killed in a grain bin accident Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, which is located just south of Owatonna. A 911 caller reported that someone was...
Watching the collision between this deer and one of the backdoors at a Southern Minnesota restaurant caused me to winch in pain. The video shows a Basher's employee heading out the door with a ladder, and starting to set it up, when a deer darts past an enclosure and ran straight into the door!
Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
(ABC 6 News) - Two former football players for Rochester Community and Technical College are facing assault charges after a fight broke out after an Oct. 24, 2021 game. RCTC was playing Minnesota West Community and Technical College, and according to a criminal complaint, Akim Richmond and Shan Fiorenza, two RCTC players, got in a physical altercation with the other team's coach.
The most adorable video on the internet today goes to our very own Olmsted County Sheriff's Department in Minnesota. A very unusual rescue was performed and was all caught on video. It's a good thing too because I'm still having a hard time believing that anyone would touch this animal!
Can a Minnesota Patrol Officer write you a ticket for going faster than the posted limit on a black and yellow speed sign? What do those even mean?. The wife and I were driving up to Brainerd this last weekend for a little gettaway. At one point going through Little...
The results are in. And Owatonnans are ready to eat out. But at what type of restaurant? Engage Owatonna and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) conducted an online survey of residents' dining habits and what cuisines they would like to see in a new restaurant in town.
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
A man died Thursday night after getting trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel from several agencies were called to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope at around 9:15 p.m. on a report of an employee trapped in a grain bin.
A man whom police believe fits the profile of a "mass violence perpetrator" is behind bars and facing felony charges after allegedly threatening mass violence in an online chat former. Daniel Jennings, 32, of Fergus Falls, was arrested after a person from Vancouver, Washington reported that Jennings had threatened her...
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is also a military veteran, will be in Winona Saturday for the dedication of a new veterans memorial. Members of the community raised the money privately in order to create the memorial. "Minnesotans have always prioritized veterans and veterans care in...
