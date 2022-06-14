ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

Caught Looking! Two Kids Rob Upstate NY Target, Forget to Hide Loot

By Dan Bahl
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Committing a robbery, and getting arrested, is bad enough. But, committing a robbery, then going to a restaurant in the same plaza as the store you've robbed, then getting caught in the restaurant because you had the loot you stole on the table in front of you?. Yeah, that's...

hot991.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glenville, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Daily Beast

Snitching Airline ID'd Innocent Arizona Man as Shoplifter, Sending Him to Jail for 17 Days: Lawsuit

Michael Lowe didn’t know why he’d just been forced to spend more than two weeks in an overcrowded rural jail in New Mexico. He also didn’t know why authorities had suddenly decided to release him. Dragging himself into his home after a brutal two-day bus journey back to Arizona, Lowe couldn’t do anything but “sob until he could no longer stand.”
TUCUMCARI, NM
Daily Mail

'I did, in fact, lie': Toms shoes founder's ex-wife, 40, ADMITS giving false information to police about seeing missing Irish hiker, 27 - but says she did it to 'keep search going'

The ex-wife of the founder of Toms shoes has admitted intentionally providing wrong information in the search for a missing Irish hiker - but she claimed she did so to reinvigorate the rescue effort - not hinder it. Heather Mycoskie, 40, reported last June that she had seen Cian McLaughlin,...
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Robbery#Rob Upstate Ny Target#Abc News
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Microsoft exec who was mysteriously gunned down in front of his little girl in affluent Florida neighborhood hires attorney as it's revealed she 'SPIED on him' during acrimonious divorce

The ex-wife of a Microsoft exec who was shot and killed in front of his two-year-old daughter has hired a criminal defense lawyer as it's revealed she allegedly 'spied on him' during a bitter divorce. Shanna Fernandez, 35, and her new husband, Mario, have hired attorney Henry Coxe III, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Shocking moment a woman is tasered in the middle of a busy city shopping mall - with cops allegedly finding her armed with a box cutter and two pairs of scissors

Shocking footage has emerged of three police officers tasering a woman in the middle of a busy shopping mall. Police were called to Rundle Mall, in Adelaide's CBD, about 11.30am on Thursday to reports a woman was wandering around with a knife. A video posted online showed the officers surrounding...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘There Was Blood Everywhere’: Walgreens Employee Charged with Killing Teen Co-Worker Who Told Management His ‘Advances’ Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’

A Colorado man is behind bars this week for allegedly murdering a teenage Walgreens co-worker who previously “complained” that his advances “made her uncomfortable,” according to an affidavit. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw, had reported 28-year-old Joshua Taylor Johnson to management just last year,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment a man in a Toyota Corolla pulls out a GUN as a road rage incident at a busy intersection in Sydney's west takes a horror turn - but his 'brazen' stunt does NOT go to plan

A man allegedly pulled out a gun during what police have described as a suspected road rage incident in western Sydney. Three men and one woman were seen fighting near the intersection of Mill Road and Charles Street, in Liverpool on the afternoon of April 17. A man and woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chilling jail call captures disgraced scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he’s ‘allegedly done illegal stuff’

Chilling audio has captured disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh laughing that he has “allegedly done illegal stuff” in a jailhouse phone call with his surviving son – one year on from the still-unsolved double murder of his wife and son.In the phone call, part of a trove of jailhouse calls obtained by The State, Mr Murdaugh is heard speaking to his adult son Buster Murdaugh from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he has been holed up since October on a string of financial fraud charges.Buster is heard acknowledging that his father has done “illegal...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy