Tulsa, OK

Sophia Bush marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma

Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe One Tree Hill actress reportedly exchanged vows with the businessman at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, reports Us...

elkodaily.com

UPI News

'One Tree Hill' actress Sophia Bush marries Grant Hughes

June 14 (UPI) -- One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush is a married woman. The 39-year-old actress recently married Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Okla., the city county clerk's office confirmed Monday to People. E! News confirmed that a marriage license was issued to Bush and Hughes on June 8. The...
TULSA, OK
OK! Magazine

Sophia Bush Is A Married Woman! Everything To Know About Her New Husband Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush is officially off the market! The One Tree Hill actress said "I Do" to entrepreneur Grant Hughes in a star-studded ceremony Saturday, June 11, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The duo got engaged during a whirlwind trip to Italy last year after first getting together in May of 2020. The lovebirds got the rumor mill churning earlier that year when they were first spotted holding hands in Malibu. "So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," Bush captioned the sweet photo of Hughes' proposal from August 2021....
TULSA, OK
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
Outsider.com

'NCIS': Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
Outsider.com

Why Pauley Perrette Said Her Role Immediately After Leaving 'NCIS' Was a Better Fit

Following her departure from “NCIS” after 18 seasons, Pauley Perrette revealed that her role after leaving the CBS series was a better fit for her. The “NCIS” alum further explained to USA Today that it was the right time for her departure from the series due to things going on in her personal life. “It’s such a weird time for everybody. I was already so excited about people seeing our show because it’s my favorite show I’ve ever done, so funny, sweet, and awesome. But now I’m really excited in a whole other way. I feel people need this right now. It really makes people happy. When we’re in times like these, when your job is specifically to bring people joy, that’s a great job.”
Outsider.com

'NCIS: Los Angeles:' How Daniela Ruah Met Her Real-Life Husband Thanks to Fellow Costar

Daniela Ruah is known for playing Special Agent Kensi Blye on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” She and Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, play one of TV’s most beloved couples on the CBS procedural series. Coincidentally, Ruah met her real-life husband thanks to her on-screen partner. In addition, Ruah’s husband and Eric have an interesting bond: they’re siblings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
soapoperanetwork.com

Chad Duell Reveals Reason for Michael Corinthos Recast on 'General Hospital', Says Robert Adamson "Did Great"

If you’ve been tuning in to “General Hospital” this week you might have noticed a different face playing the role of Michael Corinthos on the ABC drama series. As noted by the voice announcer, “The Young and the Restless” and “Hollywood Heights” alum Robert Adamson stepped in for Chad Duell beginning with the Wednesday, June 1 episode and now we know why the temporary replacement was needed.
Outsider.com

'NCIS': How Pauley Perrette Landed the Role of Abby Sciuto

For 15 years, Pauley Perrette played the Chief Forensic Scientist Abby Sciuto on the long-running police procedural NCIS. During her time on the drama, Pauley created one of the most beloved characters in the series’ impressive soon-to-be 20-season run. Throughout the entirety of her NCIS career, however, Pauley Perrette...
Outsider.com

'NCIS' Boss Explains Why Show Kept Mark Harmon in the Credits

CBS aired the season 19 finale of “NCIS” on Monday and now, with the team’s new leader Alden Parker caught in the middle of a murder investigation and on the edge of a massive cliffhanger. Overall though, fans have a multitude of questions—with many surrounding former “NCIS” icon, Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon.
Cinemablend

CBS' S.W.A.T. Has Lost One Character Ahead Of Season 6, And The Star Responded

Spoilers below for the Season 5 finale of S.W.A.T., so be warned if you didn't yet watch. While the line has been in the sand for some weeks now, the CBS drama S.W.A.T. officially bid a fond seeya later to Lina Esco’s Christina “Chris” Alonso with its Season 5 finale, which was appropriately titled “Farewell.” Much as viewers may have hoped that the episode would flip expectations around regarding Chris’ future for the already confirmed Season 6, especially after she and Street finally hooked up, her fate was sealed as soon as she made the decision to leave the S.W.A.T. team in order to run the local safe house. To be expected, the character’s final appearance inspired the star herself to share a thankful goodbye message.
digitalspy.com

The Vampire Diaries star gives birth to baby boy seven weeks early

The Vampire Diaries star Kayla Ewell has welcomed her second child into the world, seven weeks in advance. The actress and her husband Tanner Novlan were expecting Jones Douglas in August, but he ended up arriving on June 6, in thankfully healthy condition. She uploaded a photo to her Instagram...
Outsider.com

'NCIS' Producer Steven D. Binder Reveals What's Next for Kasie

For NCIS, star Diona Reasonover has been providing a solid boost with her character of forensic scientist Kasie Hines. There has been a lot of interaction between her and other characters yet not a lot of Kasie stories. Will that change going into the next season? Are we about to see her leave the show? There was some inkling that Kasie might take off and, of course, that means Reasonover bolts, too. Well, we get some answers from show producer Steven D. Binder.
Observer

Danielle Rose Russell on the Series Finale of 'Legacies' and Her Hopes for the Future

This article contains spoilers for the Thursday, June 16’s “Just Don’t Be a Stranger, Okay?” episode of Legacies. It’s the end of an era for Danielle Rose Russell. After originating the role of Hope Mikaelson in the final season of The Originals and parlaying the show’s success into leading her own spinoff, Legacies, Russell’s time in the Vampire Diaries universe has officially come to a close, with The CW announcing last month that the fourth season of Legacies would be its last.
Outsider.com

'NCIS': Season 20 Could Be Dr. Jimmy Palmer's Biggest Season Yet

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, had quite the year on NCIS. He nearly died twice, he saw his dead wife in a vision and he’s apparently in a new relationship. Plus, Dietzen co-wrote his first NCIS episode. “The Helpers” (see Outsider recap here) might’ve been the most moving NCIS hour, this side of Gibbs leaving the team, from all of season 19.
